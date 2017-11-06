Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board: Special Teachers, Agriculture Instructors Exam Result Expected Soon Going with the annual recruitment planner released by Tamil Teachers Recruitment Board, recruitment exam results for Special Teachers and Agriculture Instructors are expected in November.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT TN TRB: Special Teachers, Agriculture Instructors Exam Result Expected Soon New Delhi: Going with the annual recruitment planner released by Tamil Teachers Recruitment Board, recruitment exam results for Special Teachers and Agriculture Instructors are expected in November. Though the Board has not given an exact date for the result, but candidates can expect them in November. However, the Board has delayed recruitment processes for other posts. Though Assistant Professor recruitment process was supposed to begin in the last week of July, there has been no update about it. Also, result for lecturer post in government polytechnics was supposed to be released in October.



The



Online registration for the lecturer recruitment was held in two phases. After the recruitment notification came out on 16 June 2017 it was cited invalid by the high court as it was not in conformity with the AICTE norms. Justice S M Subramaniam quashed the advertisement on a petition by three aspiring candidates and directed TRB to issue new notification as per the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) norms. The next phase of application submission began in August 2017. Hence the exam date shifted from August to September.



Click here for more Job News



Going with the annual recruitment planner released by Tamil Teachers Recruitment Board, recruitment exam results for Special Teachers and Agriculture Instructors are expected in November. Though the Board has not given an exact date for the result, but candidates can expect them in November. However, the Board has delayed recruitment processes for other posts. Though Assistant Professor recruitment process was supposed to begin in the last week of July, there has been no update about it. Also, result for lecturer post in government polytechnics was supposed to be released in October.The special teacher recruitment exam was held for selecting 1188 candidates for Physical Education, Drawing, Music and Sewing subjects. The exam was held on 23 September and 35781 candidates had appeared for it. The written exam result is awaited and after the declaration of the written exam result, the Board will call candidates for certificate verification in the ratio of 1:2. The written exam carried a total of 95 marks and will comprise of questions related to the main subject. Candidates will be allowed 2.5 hours for the exam. The minimum qualifying marks is 40%; (for SC/SCA category -35%, for ST category - 30% marks.Online registration for the lecturer recruitment was held in two phases. After the recruitment notification came out on 16 June 2017 it was cited invalid by the high court as it was not in conformity with the AICTE norms. Justice S M Subramaniam quashed the advertisement on a petition by three aspiring candidates and directed TRB to issue new notification as per the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) norms. The next phase of application submission began in August 2017. Hence the exam date shifted from August to September. TN TRB Lecturer Recruitment 2017: Fresh Notification Released, Previous Applicants Need Not Apply Again