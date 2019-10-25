Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board Announces 1234 Village Health Nurse Vacancies

Tamil Nadu has announced 1234 Village Health Nurse vacancies

Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has announced 1234 Village Health Nurse / Auxiliary Nurse Midwife vacancies. The posts are meant only for women candidates. Online registration for this recruitment has begun and will conclude on November 13, 2019. The last date to pay application fee online is November 13 and the last date to pay application fee through Indian Bank is November 15, 2019.

An applicant must have ANM qualification from Government or Government approved private Auxiliary Nurse Midwife school. For those who have acquired Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Multipurpose Health Workers (Female) qualification prior to 15.11.2012, SSLC with 18 months Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Multipurpose Health Workers (Female) course is required.

For those who have acquired Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Multipurpose Health Workers (Female) qualification after 15.11.2012, pass in +2 with 2 years Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Multipurpose Health Workers (Female) course is required.

An applicant must also have a certificate of registration issued by the

Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council and should possess physical fitness for camp life.

Selection will be made based on the marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualification.

Eligible candidate can apply for the recruitment through TN MRB's official website, 'mrb.tn.gov.in'. The application fee is Rs. 300 for reserved categories and Rs. 600 for all other candidates.

