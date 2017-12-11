TNTRB Government Polytechnic Colleges Lecturers Recruitment Written Results Withdrawn

The scanned images of OMR answer sheets with marks awarded with reference to final key of TNTRB Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges Recruitment written exam results have been uploaded on the website today.
"Any discrepancies found out by the candidates may be brought to the notice of TRB immediately by Registered post with Acknowledgement Due or directly be handed over to the Information centre at Teachers Recruitment Board, Chennai-6. Last date for submission of any such representation is 18.12.2017 up to 5.30 p.m," said the board in a latest notification.
After scrutinizing the representations only, TNTRB will release the revised CV list for further process, it said.
TN TRB conducted the this recruitment exam for lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges on September 16, 2017. A total of 1,70,366 candidates applied for the written examination and 1,33,567 candidates appeared for the Written Examination.
