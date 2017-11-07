TN TRB Polytechnic Colleges Lecturer Written Results Declared @ Trb.tn.nic.in, Check Now Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has declared the the written Competitive Examination results for the Direct Recruitment of 1058 lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges was held on Septemeber 16, 2017.

15 Shares EMAIL PRINT TN TRB Polytechnic Written Results Declared @ Trb.tn.nic.in, Check Now New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) or TNTRB has declared the the written competitive examination results for the Direct Recruitment of 1058 lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges. TN TRB conducted the this recruitment exam for lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges on September 16, 2017. A total of 1,70,366 candidates applied for the written examination and 1,33,567 candidates appeared for the Written Examination. TN TRB Direct Recruitment of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges written results can be accessed from the official website of TN TRB.



for all the subjects of TN TRB Direct Recruitment of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges written exam were published on October 6, 2017 in TRB official website www.trb.tn.nic.in and candidates were given time to submit their representations, if any, on tentative key answers along with relevant authoritative proof up to 5.30 pm on October 12, 2017.



Now the marks obtained by all the candidates who have appeared for the written examination released on individual query. The revised final key answers arrived by the subject expert committee members is also published today.



The list of candidates called for Certificate Verification of TN TRB Direct Recruitment of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges in the ratio 1:2 is also published today, reserving 4% of posts for persons with Disability.



The Certificate Verification will be held from November 23 to 25. Certificate Verification venue and individual call letter will be uploaded in the TRB website soon.

TN TRB Polytechnic Colleges Lecturer Written Results 2017: How to check

The candidates who are searching for TN TRB polytechnic colleges lecturer written results 2017 may follow these steps to check:





Step One: Go to the official website of TN TRB, trb.tn.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the link: "Direct Recruitment of Lecturers in Govt Polytechnic Colleges - for the year 2017 - 18 - Please click here for Final Key answers and Individual Candidate Qurey and C.V List"

Step Three: Click on "Next" from the next page open

Step Four: Check these from the next page;

Click here Final Key Answers

Click here for Individual Candidate Query

Click here for Provisional List of Candidates Called for Certificate Verification

Step Five: Click on "Click here for Individual Candidate Query" for your results

Step Six: Click on "Click here for Provisional List of Candidates Called for Certificate Verification" for the selection list



