TN TRB Selection List For PG Assistant, Physical Education Director Out. Check Here

TN TRB selection list of PG Assistant and PE Directors released at trb.tn.nic.in.

TN TRB result 2019: The TN TRB or Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released the provisional selection list of Post Graduate Assistants and Physical Education Directors recruitment after the certificate verification today. The TN TRB result or the selection list of PG Assistant and Physical Education Directors recruitment has been released on the official portal at trb.tn.nic.in.

The written competitive examination for the direct recruitment of 2144 Post Graduate Assistants and Physical Education Directors Grade-I was held on September 27, 28 and 29. The TN TRB examination results were published on October 18 and 21, 2019.

The Board conducted certificate verification for shortlisted candidates in the ratio 1:2 on November 8 and 9, 2019.

Now, the Board releases the Provisional Selection list for 12 subjects.

The list is prepared based on Written Examination marks following merit-cum-Communal Rotation, as per rules in vogue.

"This selection is purely provisional and is subject to the outcome of various writ petitions pending before the Hon'ble High Court of Madras and Madurai Bench of Madras High Court," said the TN TRB notification.

"The appointment orders for the eligible candidates, satisfying all conditions will be issued by the School Education Department separately after due process," it said.

"Utmost care has been taken in preparing the list and in publishing it. Teachers Recruitment Board reserves the right to correct any errors that may have crept in. Incorrect list would not confer any right of enforcement," the TN TRB result statement added.

TN TRB selection list for PG Assistant and Physical Education Director

