TN TRB Special Teachers Final Selection List Released @ Trb.tn.nic.in, Check Now

TN TRB Special Teachers selection list can be accessed from the website, trb.tn.nic.in.

TN TRB selection list for the direct recruitment of the special teachers have been released on the official website of the Board. The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board or TN TRB selection list can be accessed from the website, trb.tn.nic.in. TN TRB conducted written competitive examination for the direct recruitment of special teachers on September 23, 2017 and results were published on June 14, 2018. The provisional selection list for the Directorate of School Education and other departments are released today.

The Teachers Recruitment Board conducted certificate verification for School Education Department and other departments namely Coimbatore Corporation, Chennai Corporation, State council for educational research and training and Social Defence Department on August 13, 2018, said a statement from the Board.

According to the TN TRB, this selection is purely provisional and is subject to the outcome of various writ petitions pending before the High Court of Madras and Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

"The appointment orders for the eligible candidates, satisfying all conditions will be issued by the concerned Department authorities. Teachers Recruitment Board reserves the right to correct any errors that may have crept in," the statement said.

TN TRB Special Teachers Final Selection List: How to check

Step I: Go to the official website of TN TRB, trb.tn.nic.in

Step II: Click on the link: "Direct Recruitment of Special Teachers 2012 - 2016 - Provisional Selection List"

Step III: Click on "Next" from the next page open

Step IV: Click on the link "Provisional Selection List"

Step V: Choose your departments from: DIRECTORATE OF SCHOOL EDUCATION and OTHER DEPARTMENT

Step VI: Click on you subjects from next page

Step VII: Check the selection list from next page open



Click here for more Jobs News

