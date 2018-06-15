TN TRB Declares Special Teacher Recruitment Result

TN TRB Special Teacher Recruitment Result: Know How To Check

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has declared the result of the test conducted for recruitment of Special Teacher. The written exam was held on September 23, 2017. A total of 35781 candidates out of 37952 had appeared for the examination. Online registration process for the recruitment began in July 2017. Candidates can check their result using their roll number and date of birth.

'Tentative key answers for all the subjects were published on 13.10.2017 in TRB official website www.trb.tn.nic.in and candidates were advised to submit their representations with authoritative proof up to 5.30 PM on 20.10.2017. The representations received were carefully analysed and now the marks obtained by the candidates are hereby released on individual query. The revised final key answers arrived by the subject expert committee members is also published herewith,' reads the press note released by TN TRB.

Recruitment of Special Teachers will be done in Physical Education, Drawing, Music and Sewing subjects.

