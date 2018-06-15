TN TRB Declares Special Teacher Recruitment Result

'Tentative key answers for all the subjects were published on 13.10.2017 in TRB official website www.trb.tn.nic.in and candidates were advised to submit their representations with authoritative proof up to 5.30 PM on 20.10.2017. The representations received were carefully analysed and now the marks obtained by the candidates are hereby released on individual query. The revised final key answers arrived by the subject expert committee members is also published herewith,' reads the press note released by TN TRB.
Recruitment of Special Teachers will be done in Physical Education, Drawing, Music and Sewing subjects.
