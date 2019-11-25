TN TRB Computer Instructor Exam Result, Marks Released. Check Here

TN TRB marks for the exams held in June this year has been released at trb.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board or TN TRB (or TNTRB) has released the computer based examination result for the direct recruitment of Computer Instructors Grade I (PG Cadre) - 2018-19. The TN TRB marks of the candidates who had appeared in the exams in June this year has been released on the official portal of the Board, trb.tn.nic.in. Last month the TNTRB released the marks scored by candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam conducted for the posts of Post Graduate Assistant, and Physical Education Director.

The Teachers Recruitment Board had conducted the computer based examination for the direct recruitment of Computer Instructors Grade - I (Post Graduate cadre) on June 23 and 27, 2019.

26882 candidates appeared for Computer Instructor Grade - I (PG Cadre) examinations.

The tentative answer keys were published on July 29, 2019 in the website of the Teachers Recruitment Board and representations, objections etc., were invited from the candidates upto 05.30 p.m on August 3, 2019.

"All the representations received within the stipulated time have been thoroughly examined by Subject Experts. After thorough scrutiny, a revised and Final Answer Key has been arrived," the TN TRB said in a statement.

"Based on the revised key, candidate's Computer Based Exam answer data has been valued and the normalized marks are published herewith based on the Interim Orders passed in W.A. No. 3758 of 2019, filed against the Interim Injunction passed in W.M.P. No. 24643 of 2019, dated 09.09.2019 in W.P.No. 25064 of 2019," the statement added.

It also said the normalized marks are calculated by following the procedure as mentioned in Notification Para 7 (iv), as multi sessions examinations were conducted for the same recruitment.

"Now, normalized marks obtained by all the candidates who have appeared for examination are hereby released along with the Final Answer Key," it said.

