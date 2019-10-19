TN TRB Announces Result For PG Assistant, Physical Education Director Exam

TN TRB has released final result for PG Assistant, PE Director recruitment

Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released marks scored by candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam conducted for the posts of Post Graduate Assistant, and Physical Education Director. The Board had released the tentative answer key for the exam on October 3, 2019 and had invited objection from applicants. Before releasing the answer key, the board had released question paper and candidate response sheets as well.

After going through all the objections received, the board prepared a final answer key and based on the final answer key computer based test answer have been evaluated and provisional mark list of the examination has been prepared.

The Board has released the result for the examination conducted for the following subjects - Physics, Botany, Physical Education, Geography, Home Science, Indian Culture, Political Science, English, Bio-Chemistry, Micro Biology, Commerce, and Tamil.

As per the Board's data, 1,47,594 candidates appeared for the PG Assistant/PE Director recruitment exam. All those candidates who appeared in the examination can check their marks from the official website or click the direct link here.

The TN TRB result for PG Assistant and PE Director is also subject to fulfillment of other eligibility conditions. List of candidates to be called for Certificate Verification will be released in due course.

According to the recruitment notice, "The Board will prepare the list of Candidates for Certificate Verification on 1:2 ratio based on the actual Marks in case of single session paper or Normalized marks in case of multiple session paper."

