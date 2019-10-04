TN TRB PG Assistant, Physical Education Director (Grade I) Exam Answer Key Released

TN TRB has released answer key for PG Assistant, Physical Education Director exam answer key

Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the provisional answer key for Post Graduate Assistants and Physical Education Director Grade I recruitment exam. The answer key is available on the official website. The Board has also invited objections, if any, on the tentative answer key. The question paper and response sheet for individual candidates was released by the board on October 1.

Examination for the Direct Recruitment of Post Graduate Assistants/ Physical Education Director Grade I was held on September 27, 28, and 29.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can submit objection on the answer key from October 7 to October 9, 2019. In case of objection submission, candidates will have to submit proof for the key in the prescribed format available on the Board's website.

Proof for objection on the key should be from standard Text Books only.

"Guides, correspondence course materials and non-standard books will not be entertained by TRB," says the official notice on answer key.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to submit their objections successfully:

Click the link provided in the website.

Login using the basic information.

Click on the link provided to view attempted Question Paper.

Raise the objection in the given field and save.

On saving the objection upload the document for Reference.

Candidates can check the tentative answer key here and submit objections here.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.