TN TRB Lecturer Recruitment Registration For 1,060 Posts Begins Soon. Details Here

TN TRB Lecturer recruitment registration to be held at trb.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) will start the recruitment process of 1,060 Lecturers at Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions on January 22, 2020. The registration process for this TN TRB or TNTRB recruitment will be held till February 12, 2020. According to a latest release from the Board, the online computer based examination will be in the first week of May 2020. The recruitment notification for these vacancies was released in November 2019.

Candidates should apply only through online mode in the Teachers Recruitment Board website at trb.tn.nic.in.

The application process is entirely online. No other mode of application will be accepted.

A valid e-mail id and mobile number of candidate are mandatory for registration and e-mail id should be kept active for any future correspondence.

For Lecturer post in engineering subjects, the applicant must have a Bachelor's Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering / Technology / Architecture with not less than sixty per cent of marks or equivalent. If the applicant has a Master's Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering / Technology / Architecture, then they must have a first class or equivalent in the appropriate branch either at Bachelor's or Master's degree level.

For Lecturer post in a non-engineering subject, the applicant must have a Bachelor's Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering / Technology / Architecture with not less than sixty per cent of marks or equivalent. If the candidate has a Master's Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering / Technology / Architecture, the candidate should possess a first class or equivalent in the appropriate branch either at Bachelor's or Master's degree level.

The applicant should have passed Tamil Language as Part I or part II up to SSLC or PUC /Higher Secondary Course levels. If not, he/she should pass Tamil Language Test conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission within two years from the date of his/her appointment.

The selection process will have two stages - Computer-based test, and certificate verification. Candidates will be called in the ratio of 1:2 for the certificate verification process.

