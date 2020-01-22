TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment Registration Begins Today

TN TRB will begin application process for Polytechnic Lecturer recruitment today

Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will begin online application for the recruitment of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions. The direct recruitment of Lecturers for Polytechnic colleges was announced for 2017-18. The Recruitment Board intends to recruit eligible candidates for 1,060 vacant posts. This includes 1,058 current vacancies and 2 shortfall vacancies.

The application link will be available on the Recruitment Board's official website, 'trb.tn.nic.in'. The application process will conclude on February 12, 2020. The computer-based examination is tentatively scheduled in the first week of May 2020.

The application fee is Rs. 350 for candidates belonging to SC, SCA, ST and Person with Disability categories. The application fee for all other candidates is Rs. 600.

For Lecturer post in engineering subjects, the applicant must have a Bachelor's Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering / Technology / Architecture with not less than sixty per cent of marks or equivalent. If the applicant has a Master's Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering / Technology / Architecture, then they must have a first class or equivalent in the appropriate branch either at Bachelor's or Master's degree level.

For Lecturer post in a non-engineering subject, the applicant must have a Bachelor's Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering / Technology / Architecture with not less than sixty per cent of marks or equivalent. If the candidate has a Master's Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering / Technology / Architecture, the candidate should possess a first class or equivalent in the appropriate branch either at Bachelor's or Master's degree level.

The applicant should have passed Tamil Language as Part I or part II up to SSLC or PUC /Higher Secondary Course levels. If not, he/she should pass Tamil Language Test conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission within two years from the date of his/her appointment.

Click here for more Jobs News