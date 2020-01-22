Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) Releases Exam Calendar For 2020

TN TRB has released recruitment exam calendar for 2020

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the annual exam calendar for the year 2020-2021. Apart from the recruitment which will be announced this year, the Board has also announced examination dates for recruitment announced in 2019 and are not complete yet.

The Board had announced 97 vacancies for Block Educational Officer (BEO) in 2019. The examination for the recruitment of BEO will be held on February 15 and February 16, 2020 (tentatively).

Another recruitment announced in 2019 was 1,060 vacancies announced for the post of Lecturer in Government Polytechnic colleges. The examination for lecturer vacancy will be held tentatively on May 2 and May 3, 2020.

The notification for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) will be released on May 4, 2020 and the exam will tentatively be held on June 27 and June 28, 2020.

The notification for PG Assistant recruitment will be released on July 1, the notification for Secondary Grade Assistant recruitment will be released on July 9, and the recruitment notification for B.T. Assistant will be released on July 17, 2020. The tentative dates for the examination for these posts will be announced later.

The Board will recruit 497 PG Assistants, 730 Secondary Grade Assistants, and 572 B.T. Assistants.

