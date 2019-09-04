Tamil Nadu Defers Application Process For Assistant Professor Recruitment

TNTRB has postponed the online application process for Assistant Professor recruitment

TNTRB Recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has postponed the application process which was to start today (September 4) for recruitment of Assistant Professors for Government Arts & Science Colleges and Colleges of Education. The Board has cited technical reasons for the delay in commencing the application process and is yet to announce the new date for application. The board had announced 2,340 Assistant Professor vacancies.

The online application process would have started today and concluded on September 24. With the date postponed, the board is expected to keep a 20-day window of application for eligible applicants. The board will release document verification and interview dates later.

For Assistant Professor recruitment, a candidate must have completed post-graduation degree in a relevant subject with a minimum of 55 per cent marks and should have qualified NET/ SLET/ SET / SLST / CSIR / JRF as per UGC Norms in the relevant subject.

Candidates with a PhD are also eligible to apply for Assistant Professor recruitment.

The application process will be conducted through the board's official website, 'trb.tn.nic.in'.

The selection will strictly be on the basis of merit in the qualifying criteria and an interview. There will be no written test. Candidates will be awarded points on three criteria - teaching experience, educational qualification, and performance in interview.

