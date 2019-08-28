Tamil Nadu To Recruit More Than 2,000 Assistant Professors

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board will recruit more than 2000 Assistant Professors

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will recruit 2,340 Assistant Professors Government Arts & Science Colleges and Colleges of Education. The posts are available for 73 subjects. The recruitment will be done under the Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service. The online application process for Assistant Professor recruitment will begin in September. The selection will be based on merit and performance in an interview conducted by the Board.

The online application process for TN TRB Assistant Professor recruitment will begin on September 4, 2019 and conclude on September 24, 2019. The board will announce the dates for document verification and interview later.

In order to be eligible for this recruitment, an applicant must have completed post-graduation degree in a relevant subject with a minimum of 55 per cent marks and should have qualified NET/ SLET/ SET / SLST / CSIR / JRF as per UGC Norms in the relevant subject.

Anyone who has not qualified in any of the exams mentioned above but have obtained their PhD in a relevant subject are also eligible to apply for Assistant Professor recruitment.

Those who have obtained PG and/or PhD degree from a foreign University can also apply. Such applicants will have to obtain equivalence certificate from Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi. The equivalence certificate has to be produced at the time of Certificate Verification.

The board has released the detailed information about Assistant Professor recruitment on its official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

