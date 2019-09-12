SSC CHSL 2018 Tier I Result Announced

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier I result on ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the CHSL 2018 Tier I result. The SSC CHSL Tier I can be checked from the Commission's official website. The result is available in pdf format. SSC CHSL 2018 Tier I cut off has also been released. 175 candidates have qualified to appear for Tier II for DEO, 2,330 candidates have qualified for Tier II exam for DEO in C&AG, and 45,101 candidate shave qualified for the Tier II exam for posts of LDC/JSA, and PA/SA. The SSC CHSL 2018 Tier II exam will tentatively be conducted on September 29, 2019.

The final answer key and question paper for SSC CHSL 2018 tier I will be released tomorrow and will be available for download till October 12, 2019.

Candidates who appeared in SSC CHSL Tier I exam must remember that the Commission, last year, implemented normalization policy, i.e. to account for difference in difficulty level of question papers used in different shifts of the exam, the raw scores of all candidates would be normalized.

SSC CHSL Tier I cut off marks would be set on the basis of normalized marks.

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier I Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official SSC website: ssc.nic.in

Step two: Click on the Results tab.

Step three: Click on the CHSL tab.

Step four: SSC CHSL result will be available as a pdf document. Download the pdf document.

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier I result for DEO post: Direct link

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier I result for DEO in C&AG post: Direct link

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier I result for LDC/JSA and PA/SA post: Direct link

As per the vacancy-positions released by SSC back in March, there are total 5789 vacancies to be filled through SSC CHSL 2018 exam.

