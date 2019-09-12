SSC CHSL 2018 Tier I Result Today

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier I result will be released today

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) was expected to announce Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2018 Tier I result yesterday. However, the commission postponed the result declaration by one day. Now, the SSC CHSL 2018 Tier I exam will be released today. The result should be available on the SSC website today after 7:00 pm. The SSC CHSL 2018 Paper 1 exam was conducted in computer-based mode from July 1 to July 11. The exam was held at at 361 exam centres spread across 146 cities.

Along with the result, SSC will also release cut off marks for CHSL 2018 exam. There will be separate category-wise cut-offs in Tier I and subsequent Tiers for different posts, i.e. Data Entry Operator (DEO), DEO Grade 'A', and Lower Division Cleark (LDC)/ Junior Sorting Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA).

SSC will normalize the raw scores of the candidates and the CHSL Tier I cut off will be set according to the normalized scores of the candidates.

The tentative date set for SSC CHSL Tier II exam is September 29, 2019. The descriptive paper or SSC CHSL Tier II exam will be of 100 Marks in Pen and Paper Mode. The duration of the Descriptive Paper would be for one hour (20 minutes compensatory time will also be provided to the candidates eligible for scribes as per Paras 8.1 and 8.2 above). The Paper would comprise writing of an Essay of 200-250 words and a Letter/ Application of approximately 150-200 words.

