SBI PO Mains Result Expected Soon

SBI PO mains result can be expected anytime soon. As per the schedule given in the official SBI PO 2018 notification, the result was supposed to be released yesterday (August 20, 2018). As of now, no update has been given on the official website in this regard. Candidates who had appeared for the SBI PO main exam are suggested to monitor the website sbi.co.in for timely updates in this regard. SBI PO main exam was held on August 4, 2018. The exam comprised of an objective type test for 200 marks and a descriptive type test for 50 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests was held online.

Hereafter, qualified candidates will appear for interview and group exercise which will be conducted by SBI from September 24 to October 12. The interview call letter will be released on September 1, 2018.

The final result for SBI PO 2018 will be declared on November 1, 2018.

SBI had conducted the PO prelims in July.

SBI PO Mains Result 2018: Know How To Check

Go to the official website of SBI career at sbi.co.in/careers

Click on the main exam result link

Enter the details asked

Submit the details

Get the result

