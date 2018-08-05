SBI PO Main Exam 2018 Analysis

SBI PO main exam was held in two sessions on August 4, 2018. Candidates who had qualified the prelims exam appeared for the SBI PO main exam. The SBI PO Prelims were held in three days, on July 1, July 7 and July 8. The exam comprised of both objective and descriptive papers. The exam carried a total of 200 marks and 155 questions. While it was an easy paper for many candidates, many said it to be a difficult paper.

According to Career Launcher, in slot 1 of the main exam, general awareness paper comprising of economy and banking awareness questions as well, was easy to attempt. English language was the most difficult one. Other two sections namely- reasoning & computer aptitude and data analysis & interpretation had questions in moderate-difficult level.

Comprehension, fill in the blanks and phrase replacement topics had the toughest questions in English section while cloze test and spotting the error was easy to attempt.

Likewise in Data analysis and interpretation section, candidates found time and work based questions to be the most difficult ones along with caselet based questions. Bar graph questions were easy to attempt in comparison to percentage, quantity comparison questions.

With no questions from computer aptitude and syllogism analytical reasoning had mixed level of difficulty. Linear seating arrangement questions were difficult ones followed by age/ blood relation based questions, statement-inference questions and strong-weak arguments based questions.

The descriptive test consisted two writing tasks: essay and letter writing. Candidates were allowed 30 minutes to attempt this section.

