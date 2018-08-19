Indian Navy Invites Applications For SSC Officer (Pilot/ Observer/ ATC) Post

Indian Navy SSC Officer (Pilot/ Observer/ ATC) Post

Indian Navy seeks applications for the June 2019 course and the application submission link will open from August 25, 2018. Indian Navy has invited applications for recruitment to Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer as Pilot/ Observer/ Air Traffic Controller (ATC). The last date to apply is September 14, 2018. Candidates with 60% or more in the qualifying exam are eligible to apply for the Indian Navy SSC officer recruitment. Candidates with engineering degree are eligible to appear. For ATC, candidates must have scored 60% and above in class 10 and 12 as well (including 60% and above in English in class 12).

Those having Commercial Pilot Licenses (CPL) can apply for Pilot entry as per the criteria given in the official notification.

On the basis of their academic performance, candidates will be called for the service selection board (SSB) interview. Interviews will be conducted from November 2018 to March 2019. For Pilot and Observer entry interview will be held at Bangalore and for ATC entry it will be held at Bangalore, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Vishakhapatnam and Kolkata.

The SSB interviews will be held in five days. On the first day, candidates shall have to appear for intelligence tests, picture perception and GD. On the next four days, candidates will be assessed on the basis of psychological tests, group task tests and interview. Successful candidates will undergo medical examination. Those who don't qualify the tests held on first day will not be considered for the next tests.

