For Flood-Hit Kerala, Navy Launches 'Operation Madad '

Incessant rain in Kerala has led to 29 deaths. 54,000 people have been left homeless.

The Southern Naval Command at Kochi has rescued scores of people stranded in the flood-hit areas of Kerala as part of the Indian Navy's "Operation Madad which was launched on Thursday.

Based on a request received from Deputy Collector, Wayanad, a diving team with Gemini inflatable boat was airlifted and sent to Kalpetta on Thursday to undertake rescue operations, an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

Naval helicopters are also deployed for ferrying divers, power tools, axes and relief material to the flooded areas to augment ongoing relief operations.

The operation continued on Friday with all resources available with the southern naval command.

Two teams with Gemini boats commenced rescue operations at Kalpetta, Wayanad and at Panmarum, 13 kilometers south of Mananthavady, where they evacuated 55 stranded people on Friday.

Another team was air lifted by Seaking helicopter to Kalpetta with all gears and two electric Generators requested by the district administration.

Three additional diving teams have also been dispatched to Aluva for augmenting the rescue.

The spokesperson said a 50-men contingent was positioned at Naval Armament Depot (NAD) Aluva fully equipped for assistance in any kind of eventuality.

"In addition, the Naval Hospital, INHS Sanjivani is ready for rendering medical assistance as required and all preparations towards setting up community kitchen by naval personnel from INS Venduruthy have been made in case the need arises."

