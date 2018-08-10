Why Kerala's Idukki Reservoir Opened All 5 Gates After 26 Years

At least 26 people have died in rain-related incidents in Kerala.

The shutters of the Idukki reservoir opened on Thursday, a first in 26 years. The decision to open the gates of Idukki reservoir was taken by the state after heavy rains triggered floods in Kerala and the reservoir reached its full capacity. The Idukki dam, which is one of Asia's largest arch dams, is part of the three dams of Idukki reservoir. The others are Cheruthoni and Kulamavu. Since Idukki dam does not have shutters, all five gates of Cheruthoni dam have now been opened up to dispel extra water.

This is the third time in history that gates of Idukki reservoir have been opened. On both earlier occasions, the Idukki reservoir was opened in October, during the northeast monsoon. This is the first southwest monsoon that has seen the dam being opened.

In reservoir was first opened in 1981. The shutters were repeatedly opened and shut between October 29 and November 13. The second time the dam's shutters were opened was in October 1992, for 12 days.

Watch video when the gate of Idukki dam opened on Thursday:



Idukki Dam opened shutters today after yrs! pic.twitter.com/sFJ1XhehGk - Porinju Veliyath (@porinju) August 9, 2018

The Idukki has a capacity of 2,403 feet. The administration was alarmed when the water levels touched 2,399 feet on Thursday and then ordered the opening of gate to send the flood reservoir's water down the river Periyar. The water from the Idukki reservoir is used to power 6 generators with a total installed capacity of 780 MW.

