Kerala Rain Live Updates: Gates Of Idukki Dam Opened After 26 Years

Kerala rain: The weather office has warned of heavy rain today in several other districts.

Twenty six people have died due to heavy rain and landslides in Kerala. Downpour continued overnight in many parts of the state with the army, the navy, the air force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) working on evacuation and relief operations. A third red alert was issued for the Idukki water reservoir, the gates of which was opened yesterday after 26 years.

The weather office has warned of heavy rain today in several other districts. Schools and colleges are closed today in Idukki, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta districts.

Three shutters of on the dams of the Idukki reservoir have been opened after the water level crossed 2,400 feet. The teams of the NDRF are involved in the relief operations.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday and offered all possible assistance to those affected. Union Minister KJ Alphons, who is from Kerala, said this is the biggest spell of rain the state has witnessed in five decades."It is the biggest rain we had in 50 years," he was quoted by news agency ANI.

The United States consulate in Chennai issued a travel alert and advised the US citizens to avoid visiting areas affected by landslides and flash floods.

Here are the LIVE updates on Kerala rain: