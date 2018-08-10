Kerala Rain Live Updates: Gates Of Idukki Dam Opened After 26 Years

Weather update: Schools and colleges are closed today due to heavy rain in Idukki, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta districts.

Kerala | | Updated: August 10, 2018 10:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kerala Rain Live Updates: Gates Of Idukki Dam Opened After 26 Years

Kerala rain: The weather office has warned of heavy rain today in several other districts.

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: 

Twenty six people have died due to heavy rain and landslides in Kerala. Downpour continued overnight in many parts of the state with the army, the navy, the air force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) working on evacuation and relief operations. A third red alert was issued for the Idukki water reservoir, the gates of which was opened yesterday after 26 years. 

The weather office has warned of heavy rain today in several other districts. Schools and colleges are closed today in Idukki, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta districts.

Three shutters of on the dams of the Idukki reservoir have been opened after the water level crossed 2,400 feet. The teams of the NDRF are involved in the relief operations. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday and offered all possible assistance to those affected. Union Minister KJ Alphons, who is from Kerala, said this is the biggest spell of rain the state has witnessed in five decades."It is the biggest rain we had in 50 years," he was quoted by news agency ANI.

The United States consulate in Chennai issued a travel alert and advised the US citizens to avoid visiting areas affected by landslides and flash floods.

Here are the LIVE updates on Kerala rain:


Aug 10, 2018
10:37 (IST)
Aug 10, 2018
10:35 (IST)

Visuals from Idukki as heavy rain continues to lash #Kerala. Two more shutters of Idukki dam were opened today morning, increasing the water flow into Periyar river to 125 cuses (1,25,000 ltres/sec)
Aug 10, 2018
10:08 (IST)
Aug 10, 2018
10:08 (IST)
Two more shutters of Idukki dam were opened today morning, increasing the water flow into Periyar river to 125 cuses (1,25,000 ltres/sec)
Aug 10, 2018
09:51 (IST)
Kerala Weather: Heavy Rain Continues In Kerala, More Gates Of Idukki Dam Opened To Control Water
Heavy rain continued overnight in many parts of Kerala with the army, the navy, the air force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) working on evacuation and relief operations. A third red alert was issued for the Idukki water reservoir, the gates of which was opened yesterday after 26 years. The weather office has warned of heavy rain today in several other districts."
Aug 10, 2018
09:50 (IST)

A third red alert was issued for the Idukki water reservoir, the gates of which was opened yesterday after 26 years.
Aug 10, 2018
09:49 (IST)
The weather office has warned of heavy rain today in several other districts. Schools and colleges are closed today in Idukki, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta districts.
Aug 10, 2018
09:49 (IST)
A third red alert was issued for the Idukki water reservoir, the gates of which was opened yesterday after 26 years. 
Aug 10, 2018
09:49 (IST)
Twenty six people have died due to heavy rain and landslides in Kerala. Downpour continued overnight in many parts of the state with the army, the navy, the air force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) working on evacuation and relief operations. 
No more content
Comments

Trending

Kerala rain

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsIKEA IndiaRajya SabhaMaharashtra BandhYoga AsanasPrice ComparisonRafale DealTrain StatusPNR StatusMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersPartial Solar Eclipse 2018Burn CaloriesKerala RainTriple Talaq Bill

................................ Advertisement ................................