On Video, People Seen Being Swept Away By Flash Flood In Kerala, Rescued

The incident took place during a rescue operation in Kaniyambetta village in Wayanad district.

A group of three to four people can be seen being swept away by flash flood amid loud screams from bystanders. Those caught in the stream struggle to hold their ground as they get carried by the water.

A few men can be seen reaching out to them to bring them ashore. Thankfully, all the seven people who fell into the water after their boat capsized, were rescued.

These visual from what is seen as a swollen water source shows the magnanimity of the flood crisis in Kerala.

The downpour in the southern state over the past week has led to large scale damage across the state. Twenty six people have died in heavy rain and landslides since Wednesday.

As water levels continue to rise in rivers and reservoirs across the Kerala, a third red alert has been issued for Idukki reservoir. The shutter of one of the dams will be opened again today to maintain the water level.

Four naval teams and a Sea King helicopter have been sent to Wayanad to evacuate stranded people.

Army has deployed over 200 personnel at Ayannkulu, Idukki and Wayanad and about 150 are headed for Kozikode and Mallapuram. Search and rescue operations are underway in low-lying areas of Ernakulum and Idukki districts after heavy rain and landslips killed at least 26 people in Kerala.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours in several districts. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought help from the Army, Navy, Coast Guard and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and said "the situation is very serious".

The US has issued an advisory, asking its citizens not to visit the state.

In the advisory, the US said the heavy southwest monsoon rains triggered landslides and floods in the state, and American citizens should avoid visiting all affected areas in the state.