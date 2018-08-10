US Asks Its Citizens Not To Visit Kerala Due To Flash Floods, Landslides

At least 22 people have died in Kerala due to incessant rainfall and flooding in the past two days, the Home Ministry said on Thursday.

Kerala | | Updated: August 10, 2018 07:48 IST
Roof of a house collapses following a flash flood, triggered by heavy rains, at Kodencheri in Kozhikode

New Delhi: 

The United States has issued an advisory, asking its citizens not to visit Kerala because of the flash floods in the state.

In the advisory, the US said the heavy southwest monsoon rains triggered landslides and floods in the state, and American citizens should avoid visiting all affected areas in the state.

"Avoid all areas throughout Kerala affected by landslides and flash floods," it read.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the situation as "very grim".

With water levels rising in various dams and reaching almost their maximum capacity, shutters of at least 22 reservoirs in Kerala have been opened to drain out the excess water.

Heavy rains for the past two days and release of water from the Idamalayar dam yesterday, resulted in flooding in low-lying areas in the northern districts of Kerala.

The flood water also triggered landslides at some places.

 

