Heavy Rain Kills 22 In Kerala, Red Alert For Idukki Reservoir: 10 Points

Flooding has been reported in several low-lying areas in Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram: As water levels continue to rise in rivers and reservoirs of Kerala, a third red alert has been issued for Idukki reservoir and the shutter of one of the dams will be opened again tomorrow to maintain the water level. Four naval teams and a Sea King helicopter have been sent to Wayanad to evacuate stranded people. Army has deployed over 200 personnel at Ayannkulu, Idukki and Wayanad and about 150 are headed for Kozikode and Mallapuram. Search and rescue operations are underway in low-lying areas of Ernakulum and Idukki districts after heavy rain and landslips killed at least 22 people in Kerala. Heavy rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours in several districts. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought help from the Army, Navy, Coast Guard and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and said "the situation is very serious".