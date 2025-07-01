Odisha Officers To Go On "Mass Leave" To Protest Assault On Their Colleague

The Odisha Administrative Service Association on Monday said its members will go on a "mass leave" from Tuesday to protest against the alleged assault of a senior OAS officer.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the association chaired by its president Jyoti Ranjan Mishra here.

OAS officer and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo was allegedly dragged from his office and assaulted by a group of men on Monday, police said.

In a letter to district associations, the apex body said: "This is to formally inform you that the Odisha Administrative Service Association has unanimously resolved to proceed on a mass leave with effect from 1st July, 2025 in protest against the appalling and deplorable attack on the Additional Commissioner BMC, which occurred in broad daylight within official premises." Three persons have been arrested in connection with the assault, police said.

