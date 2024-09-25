Ex Army, CBI Chiefs Clash Over Alleged Torture Of Woman At Odisha Police Station

According to the victim's account, she was allegedly thrashed and sexually assaulted.

Retired Army Chief General VK Singh and former CBI Director M Nageswara Rao have clashed over the alleged torture and sexual assault of an Army officer's fiancee at a police station in Odisha. The incident took place in Bhubaneswar on the night of September 15 and has sparked widespread outrage.

General VK Singh, in a social media post, described the treatment of the woman, the fiancee of an Army officer, as "shameful and horrendous." General Singh condemned the handling of the situation by the Odisha Police and demanded immediate action against the officers involved.

"Everyone must listen to the daughter of a retired Army officer. What happened to her in Bharatpur police station in Odisha is shameful. The Odisha Chief Minister should take swift action against the police personnel and those shielding the criminals in uniform," General Singh stated in his post.

According to the victim's account, she was allegedly thrashed and sexually assaulted inside Bharatpur police station after she and her fiance attempted to file a complaint regarding a road rage incident. The Army officer was allegedly illegally detained by the police.

In a counter-response, former CBI Director M Nageswara Rao, an Odisha-cadre IPS officer, painted a different picture. Mr Rao disputed General Singh's allegations and accused the Army officer and his fiancee of being drunk and behaving inappropriately.

"An Army officer and his fiancee consumed alcohol and drove through the city late at night. They were involved in a brawl with engineering students and later created a scene at Bharatpur police station. When asked to undergo a medical examination and blood test, they refused, which is a standard part of the investigation," Mr Rao claimed.

He further defended the police, stating that the Odisha Police, which manages more than 600 police stations, had no reason to misbehave with visitors, including Army personnel. Mr Rao urged General Singh to reconsider his stance, adding that it is improper to castigate the police for the actions of an individual Army officer.

"It is not appropriate for a former Chief of Army Staff and Central Minister to jump to conclusions and criticize the police for the alleged drunken misconduct of the Army officer and his fiancee. However, I would not question the Indian Army's discipline based on one individual's actions. I urge the Army to take appropriate action against this officer for conduct unbecoming of a soldier," Mr Rao concluded.

In the midst of these allegations, videos showing the couple in a physical altercation with a group of people surfaced on social media.

While the Army veterans have rallied around the officer and his fiancee, retired police officers, including Mr Rao, have defended the actions of the Odisha Police and have raised questions about the behaviour of the couple.

Several retired Army officers have taken to social media to criticise the Odisha Police, urging the Defence Ministry to intervene.

The Odisha government has responded by suspending five police personnel involved in the incident and ordering a judicial inquiry. The state's crime branch is investigating the allegations, and the government has provided security to the Army officer and his fiancee in light of the case.

Following a meeting with Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the woman expressed relief and hope for justice, stating that she feared for her safety given the nature of the allegations. She also confirmed that both she and her fiance had accepted the government's offer of personal security officers (PSOs) for their protection.