"Have Faith In Law": Odisha Civic Official On Being Assaulted In Office

Additional Commissioner of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ratnakar Sahoo, has said that he was "brutally attacked" by five-six people while he was in his office yesterday and that an FIR has been lodged.

The incident has caused a huge political uproar in Odisha and BJP has suspended five leaders including a corporator over the incident.

Sahoo expressed his faith in the process of law.

"Around 1145 hours yesterday, when I was addressing public grievances, suddenly, nearly 5-6 persons accompanied by a corporator named Jeevan arrived. He asked me if I had misbehaved with Jagga Bhai. To which, I said no. Suddenly, these people brutally attacked me. They dragged me and also tried to abduct me and take me to a vehicle. One of the corporators rescued me. The mayor came to my rescue. An FIR has been lodged in this case....I have faith in the law," he told ANI.

Following the incident, the Odisha BJP has suspended five of its party members over their alleged involvement in the violence at the BMC office.

The party's media cell said the party's state unit chief Manmohan Samal has suspended five leaders - Corporator Aparup Narayan Raut, Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra, Debashish Pradhan, Sachikanth Swain and Sanjeev Mishra, from the primary membership of BJP on the basis of allegations against them related to the violence.

BMC Mayor Sulochana Das also strongly condemned the assault on BMC Additional Commissioner.

"What happened yesterday should not have happened. It was really unfortunate. That officer was in charge of the grievance cell and hundreds of people were waiting to meet him to make their grievances heard. Five-six people came with a BJP Corporator and spoke to Ratnakar Sahoo, after which they dragged him and assaulted him. This shows the lawlessness in the city. No one is safe here," Das told ANI.

She sought prompt action against all the culprits.

Earlier today, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi met with the members of the OAS Association for almost an hour, along with senior officials and assured them that the culprits and perpetrators behind the scenes will be strictly punished.

Opposition parties in Odisha strongly condemned the assault. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday expressed his deep shock at the "brutal kicking and assault" of the Additional Commissioner BMC and called upon Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to take immediate and exemplary action against the guilty, including "political leaders who orchestrated and conspired this shameful attack".