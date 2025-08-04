Video: Hungry Elephant Blocks Road, Searches Multiple Trucks For Food

A dramatic scene unfolded in Odisha's Sundargarh district when a hungry wild elephant brought traffic to a standstill by blocking several trucks on a remote forested road in search of food.

The incident occurred on the Sagargarh-Mandijoda road in the Koida Bankhand of Sundargarh district.

The lone elephant, which might have separated from its herd, appeared in the path of oncoming trucks, many of which were transporting aluminium.

Caught off guard, the truck drivers stopped their vehicles in panic as the elephant stood in front of them.

In the video footage, the elephant is seen reaching into the truck's cabin, pulling out a bag from the driver's seat and inspecting it with its trunk, sniffing it thoroughly in search of food.

Notably, according to the Wildlife Trust of India, an organisation working closely with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Odisha was home to over 1,900 elephants in 2024. These elephants were spread across three designated elephant reserves and moved through 12 officially identified elephant corridors in the state.

(With inputs from Kumar Devv)