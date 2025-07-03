BJP Leader Jagannath Pradhan Arrested For Assault On Officer In Odisha

BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan has been arrested over the assault on an on-duty Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer.

Mr Pradhan surrendered before the police and will now be questioned over the incident. "I have come here to cooperate with the investigation. If my arrest can resolve the issue, I am ready to cooperate," Pradhan said.

Mr Pradhan's staff had allegedly dragged Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo out of his office and then beaten up and kicked.

A total of six persons, including Mr Pradhan, have been arrested in connection with the assault.

OAS officers across the state were on a 'mass leave' following the "assault" on Mr Sahoo.