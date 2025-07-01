Old Delhi Station To Be Renamed? Chief Minister Writes To Railway Minister

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is seeking to rename the Old Delhi Railway Station to Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station - in honour of the legendary leader who is revered as a symbol of non-violence, peace, and social justice. The Chief Minister wrote to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging his intervention in the proposal.

In the letter dated June 19, Ms Gupta said the move would serve as a "fitting tribute" to Maharaja Agrasen.

"I am writing to respectfully request your kind consideration for renaming the Old Delhi Railway Station in honour of Maharaja Agrasen, a revered historical figure whose legacy has had a profound impact on the socio-economic development of India, particularly in Delhi. Renaming the station as Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station would serve as a fitting tribute to his enduring contributions and would deeply resonate with the sentiments of millions of Delhi residents who hold him in the highest esteem," the Chief Minister wrote.

She mentioned that Maharaja Agrasen is widely regarded as a symbol of social justice, economic foresight, and community welfare. "His countless followers and descendants continue to play a pivotal role in shaping Delhi's economic and cultural landscape," she said.

Ms Gupta added, "I would be truly grateful for your personal intervention in facilitating favourable and expeditious consideration of this proposal by your esteemed ministry."

The Old Delhi Railway Station is the oldest railway station located in the national capital's Chandni Chowk area.

Established in 1864, the station's building was designed in the architectural style of the nearby Red Fort.

Also known as the Delhi Junction, it has remained a significant hub in India's railway network. The station has 18 platforms, two of which are designed to accommodate two 24-coach trains end-to-end.