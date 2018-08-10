26 Dead In Kerala Rain; "Biggest In 50 Years," Says Minister: 10 Points
Kerala Weather: Schools and colleges are closed today in in Idukki, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta districts.
Kerala | Updated: August 10, 2018
Kerala Weather: Many parts of the state were flooded after the gates of the Idukki dam were opened.
Idukki: Heavy rain continued overnight in many parts of Kerala with the army, the navy, the air force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) working on evacuation and relief operations. A third red alert was issued for the Idukki water reservoir, the gates of which was opened yesterday after 26 years. Today, two more gates of one of the dams of the reservoir were opened to control the swelling water which is nearing the full capacity. The weather office has warned of heavy rain today in several other districts. Schools and colleges are closed today in the hilly Idukki district, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday and offered all possible assistance to those affected.
Here are the top 10 updates on Kerala weather:
Union Minister KJ Alphons, who is from Kerala, said this is the biggest spell of rain the state has witnessed in five decades."It is the biggest rain we had in 50 years," he was quoted by news agency ANI. The south-west monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala resulting in heavy rains in various parts of the state for the past two days.
26 people have been killed so far, including 11 in high range Idukki in landslips yesterday as rain continued to pound the southern state.
Ten teams of the NDRF are involved in the relief operations. The Coast Guard and all the three defence forces have been roped in for relief efforts.
There have been no fresh reports of flooding and landslides in Idukki.
The United States consulate in Chennai issued a travel alert and advised the US citizens to avoid visiting areas affected by landslides and flashfloods.
The inundation has prompted the authorities to open the shutters of Cheruthoni dam on Idukki reservoir for the first time in 26 years as the water level inches close to full capacity. In an unprecedented manner, 22 dams have been opened over the last few weeks due to the rising water levels.
Schools and colleges will remain closed in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Palakkad and parts of Idukki, Malappuram and Kollam districts. As heavy rain is expected in the next 24 hours, the annual Nehru boat race in Alappuzha has also been postponed.
On Wednesday, the Kochi airport suspended all arrivals at the international and domestic terminals for two hours fearing flooding of the runway.
"The last time I saw such heavy rain in Idukki was about 32 years ago. Everyone is scared." a resident of Idukki told NDTV. Despite the downpour, bus services are on Idukki.