26 Dead In Kerala Rain; "Biggest In 50 Years," Says Minister: 10 Points

Kerala Weather: Many parts of the state were flooded after the gates of the Idukki dam were opened.

Idukki: Heavy rain continued overnight in many parts of Kerala with the army, the navy, the air force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) working on evacuation and relief operations. A third red alert was issued for the Idukki water reservoir, the gates of which was opened yesterday after 26 years. Today, two more gates of one of the dams of the reservoir were opened to control the swelling water which is nearing the full capacity. The weather office has warned of heavy rain today in several other districts. Schools and colleges are closed today in the hilly Idukki district, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday and offered all possible assistance to those affected.