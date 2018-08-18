TREIRB Recruitment 2018: Apply For 281 Junior Lecturer Posts; Last Date September 8

TREIRB Recruitment 2018: Apply For 281 Junior Lecturer Posts

Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB), Hyderabad has begun the application process for the recruitment of Junior Lecturers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies. There are a total of 281 vacancies. The vacancy is available for various subjects and an applicant should check the detailed advertisement before applying.

Eligibility Criteria

The minimum academic qualification required for the Junior lecturer post is an MA degree in the concerned subject.

The degree must be recognized by UGC. In case of Teacher Education Courses, the degree must be recognized by NCTE.

In case of degrees obtained through Open Universities and Deemed Universities/Distance Education mode are required to have recognition by the University Grants Commission, Distance Education Council (DEC), All India Council for Technical Education and with Jurisdiction to operate such courses; in the State of Telangana/Andhra Pradesh as case may be.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 44 years.



Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through TREIRB website: https://treirb.telangana.gov.in/.

General/UR/Other State candidates will have to pay Rs. 1,200 and SC/ST/BC/PH candidates will have to pay Rs. 600 through online mode using Net-banking/Credit or Debit Card as application fee.



