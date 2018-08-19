BECIL, Noida Notifies Jobs For Graduates; 25 Monitor Posts

Jobs For Graduates At BECIL For 25 Monitor Posts

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), Noida has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Monitor post. A total of 25 vacancies are open for recruitment. Graduates with proficiency in English and / or Hindi and any of the given languages: Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu are eligible to apply for the posts. Candidates shall have to apply in the form available online at the official website becil.com.

The last date for submission of application is September 17, 2018.

Candidates with PG Diploma in Journalism or Bachelor in Journalism/ Mass Communication are eligible to apply for the post.

Applicants need to have proficiency in operating computers and must have atleast one year experience in the field of Media/ News.

