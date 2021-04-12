BECIL Invites Applications To Fill 463 Contractual Posts

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications to fill 463 contractual posts. "Applications are invited for recruitment/empanelment of following manpower purely on contract basis for deployment in All India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey & All India Survey on Migrant Workers," the BECIL has said.
The last date for submission of application forms is April 22.
Graduates and postgraduates are eligible for this job.
A total of 18 posts of Multi-Tasking Staff is also reserved for Class 10 pass candidates. Selected candidates will receive Rs 15,000 per month.
Vacancy Details
- Investigator: 300 posts
- Supervisor: 50 posts
- System Analyst: 4 posts
- Senior Domain Expert: 29 posts
- Junior Domain Expert: 41 posts
- UDCs: 4 posts
- Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 posts
- Subject Matter Expert-SME: 7 posts
- Young Professionals: 10 posts
The age limit and educational qualification vary for each of the posts. Details can be found in the job notice.
Selection to investigator and supervisor posts will be through a written exam. For other posts selection will be done through interview.
Written exam will be held at Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Delhi/NCR, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Patna, Guwahati, Kanpur/ Lucknow. However, the number of centres will be increased or decreased depending on the number of candidates, the BECIL has said.