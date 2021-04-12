BECIL Invites Applications To Fill 463 Contractual Posts

BECIL recruitment 2021: The last date for submission of application forms is April 22.

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications to fill 463 contractual posts. "Applications are invited for recruitment/empanelment of following manpower purely on contract basis for deployment in All India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey & All India Survey on Migrant Workers," the BECIL has said.

Apply Online

The last date for submission of application forms is April 22.

Graduates and postgraduates are eligible for this job.

A total of 18 posts of Multi-Tasking Staff is also reserved for Class 10 pass candidates. Selected candidates will receive Rs 15,000 per month.

Vacancy Details

Investigator: 300 posts

Supervisor: 50 posts

System Analyst: 4 posts

Senior Domain Expert: 29 posts

Junior Domain Expert: 41 posts

UDCs: 4 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 posts

Subject Matter Expert-SME: 7 posts

Young Professionals: 10 posts

The age limit and educational qualification vary for each of the posts. Details can be found in the job notice.

Selection to investigator and supervisor posts will be through a written exam. For other posts selection will be done through interview.

Written exam will be held at Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Delhi/NCR, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Patna, Guwahati, Kanpur/ Lucknow. However, the number of centres will be increased or decreased depending on the number of candidates, the BECIL has said.