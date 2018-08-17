SSC GD 2018: Application Process Begins Today At Ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will begin the application process for Constable GD posts today. The commission had begun the one time registration process on August 14, 2018 for the benefit of candidates, however, application submission was not allowed. Candidates will be able to register and complete the application process starting today.

This is the second time the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will start the registration process for 54,953 vacancies for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018. The first registration was held in July. However, then, due to heavy load of applications, the Commission had to withdraw the application portal link.

The application portal link will be active till September 17, 2018. To avoid the situation which was created earlier, the commission has also advised candidates to register and complete their application process in off-times.

"As the new website of the Commission may take some time to stabilize, for initial few days, to minimize the inconvenience to candidates, applicants are advised to also utilize off-time or non-peak hours of 10 PM to 8 AM for making One-Time Registration and filling of online Application Forms," reads the notice on SSC website.

To apply for SSC Constable GD, eligible candidates would first need to complete a one-time registration on the website. This will generate a registration id and password. Candidates would need to login again using the generated login credentials and apply for the post using the specific link provided.

