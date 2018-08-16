SSC GD Constable 2018: Apply Online From August 17

SSC GD 2018: Apply Online From August 17 At ssc.nic.in

Online application process for SSC GD Constable recruitment 2018 will begin tomorrow (August 17, 2018). One time registration for the same has already begun since August 14. This is the second time the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will start the registration process for 54,953 vacancies for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018. The first registration was held in July. However, then, due to heavy load of applications, the Commission had to withdraw the application portal link. This is the first registration conducted by the Commission on its new website.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018: Know How To Apply

This time, candidates can register till September 17, 2018. Application submission portal will open at 10 am tomorrow at ssc.nic.in. 'As the new website of the Commission may take some time to stabilize, for initial few days, to minimise the inconvenience to candidates, applicants are advised to also utilize off-time or non-peak hours of 10 PM to 8 AM for making One-Time Registration and filling of online Application Forms,' reads the job notification.

Through the recruitment, SSC will select candidates to fill up vacancies from Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

