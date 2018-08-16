Bharat Electronics Limited To Recruit Engineers, 147 Vacancies

The last date to apply is August 30, 2018.

Jobs | | Updated: August 16, 2018 18:04 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bharat Electronics Limited To Recruit Engineers, 147 Vacancies

Government Jobs: BEL Recruitment 2018; 147 Engineer Posts

New Delhi: 

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications from BE / B.Tech candidates for recruitment to 147 posts. The recruitment will be on contract basis for a period of one year for various SBUs / CSGs at Bangalore Unit. BEL requires Engineers in Electronics, Mechanical, Electrical, and Computer Science disciplines. Along with the educational qualification, candidates must have minimum 6 months hands on Industrial experience in any of the domains as mentioned in the official job notification. Candidates can apply at bel-india.in.

The last date to apply is August 30, 2018.

Applicants should have first class B.E./ B.Tech in Electronics / Electronics & Communication/Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication, Mechanical, Electrical, Electrical & Electronics and Computer Science / Information Technology / Information Science from a recognized University or Institute.

The upper age limit is 25 years. 'The upper age will be relaxable by 3 years for OBC Candidates, 5 years for SC/ST. 10 years for PWD candidates (having minimum 40% disability) in addition to the relaxation applicable to OBC/SC/ST candidates,' reads the official notification.

Vacancy Details (Subject-wise)

  • Electronics: 81 posts
  • Mechanical: 50 posts
  • Electrical: 3 posts
  • Computer Science: 13 posts

SSC GD Constable 2018: Apply Online From August 17

TSLPRB SI Hall Tickets Released; Download Now At Tslprb.in

Teaching Jobs Notified By Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan For More Than 8000 Posts

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BELrecruitment 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Atal Bihari Vajpayee diedNews in BanglaKerala FloodTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersGold Movie ReviewJio GigaFiber Hyundai Santro

................................ Advertisement ................................