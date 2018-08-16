Bharat Electronics Limited To Recruit Engineers, 147 Vacancies

Government Jobs: BEL Recruitment 2018; 147 Engineer Posts

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications from BE / B.Tech candidates for recruitment to 147 posts. The recruitment will be on contract basis for a period of one year for various SBUs / CSGs at Bangalore Unit. BEL requires Engineers in Electronics, Mechanical, Electrical, and Computer Science disciplines. Along with the educational qualification, candidates must have minimum 6 months hands on Industrial experience in any of the domains as mentioned in the official job notification. Candidates can apply at bel-india.in.

The last date to apply is August 30, 2018.

Applicants should have first class B.E./ B.Tech in Electronics / Electronics & Communication/Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication, Mechanical, Electrical, Electrical & Electronics and Computer Science / Information Technology / Information Science from a recognized University or Institute.

The upper age limit is 25 years. 'The upper age will be relaxable by 3 years for OBC Candidates, 5 years for SC/ST. 10 years for PWD candidates (having minimum 40% disability) in addition to the relaxation applicable to OBC/SC/ST candidates,' reads the official notification.

Vacancy Details (Subject-wise)

Electronics: 81 posts

Mechanical: 50 posts

Electrical: 3 posts

Computer Science: 13 posts

