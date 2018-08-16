TSLPRB Releases Hall Ticket For SI Preliminary Exam 2018

Candidates can now download the TSLPRB hall ticket using their mobile number and password from the official website tslprb.in.

Jobs | | Updated: August 16, 2018 10:45 IST
TSLPRB hall ticket 2018 download for SI post

New Delhi: 

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the hall tickets for the SI prelims which is scheduled to be held on August 26, 2018. Candidates who had registered for the recruitment process can now download the hall ticket using their mobile number and password from the official website tslprb.in. The TSLPRB SI recruitment process was notified in June for more than 18,000 posts of Police Constable and Sub Inspector. 'Candidates who are declared qualified in Preliminary Written Test have to again visit the website www.tslprb.in for uploading the Part-II Application along with the scanned copies of Certificates / Documents,' it had clarified during the application submission process.

Candidates should affix their passport photograph on the hall ticket/ admit card after downloading it. 'Hall Ticket without the passport photograph affixed as described above will not be accepted on the day of Preliminary Written Test and Admission to Examination shall be denied to such Candidates who come to the Examination Centres without proper Hall Tickets,' reads the official notification.

List of Items Not To Be Taken To The Exam Centre
Mobile / Cellular Phones, Tablets, Pen Drives, Bluetooth Devices, Wrist-Watches,  Watch Calculators,  Log  Tables, Wallets, Purses,  Notes, Charts, loose sheets or recording instruments strapped to the body or in the pocket are not allowed to the exam hall.

Black / Blue Ball Point Pens and Hall Ticket should be carried to the exam hall.

'Digital  Image  and  Fingerprint/s  (Biometrics)  will  be  collected  during  the  Test in  the  Examination  Hall. Therefore, candidates are advised not to have mehendi, temporary tattoos or any obstructive material-covers on their fingers which may hamper the recording of Biometrics,' says the recruiting body.

