TSLPRB, Telangana Announces Recruitment For More Than 18,000 Posts TSLPRB has notified recruitment for more than 18,000 posts of Police Constable and Sub Inspector. Online registration will begin on June 9, 2018.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (



Vacancy Details Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 5909 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 5273 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 53 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 4816 posts

Constable in Telangana Special Police Force Department: 485 posts

Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 168 posts

Warders (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 186 posts

Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 35 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 710 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 275 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 5 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 175 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in 15th Bn, TSSP in Police Department: 16 posts

Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 19 posts

Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department 15 posts

Assistant Matron in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 2 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 142 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 19 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 70 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications (Men & Women) in Police Department: 29 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau (Men & Women) in Police Department: 26 posts

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board ( TSLPRB ) has notified recruitment for more than 18,000 posts of Police Constable and Sub Inspector. Online registration will begin on June 9, 2018. Candidates can apply at tslprb.in. 'Candidates who are desirous and eligible only may apply through online mode only after having satisfied themselves of their eligibility for this recruitment,' reads the official notification. 'Candidates who are declared qualified in Preliminary Written Test have to again visit the website www.tslprb.in for uploading the Part-II Application along with the scanned copies of Certificates / Documents,' it clarifies on the application submission process. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter