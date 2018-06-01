TSLPRB, Telangana Announces Recruitment For More Than 18,000 Posts

CommentsTelangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has notified recruitment for more than 18,000 posts of Police Constable and Sub Inspector. Online registration will begin on June 9, 2018. Candidates can apply at tslprb.in. 'Candidates who are desirous and eligible only may apply through online mode only after having satisfied themselves of their eligibility for this recruitment,' reads the official notification. 'Candidates who are declared qualified in Preliminary Written Test have to again visit the website www.tslprb.in for uploading the Part-II Application along with the scanned copies of Certificates / Documents,' it clarifies on the application submission process.
Vacancy Details
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 5909 posts
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 5273 posts
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 53 posts
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 4816 posts
- Constable in Telangana Special Police Force Department: 485 posts
- Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 168 posts
- Warders (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 186 posts
- Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 35 posts
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 710 posts
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 275 posts
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 5 posts
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 175 posts
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in 15th Bn, TSSP in Police Department: 16 posts
- Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 19 posts
- Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department 15 posts
- Assistant Matron in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 2 posts
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 142 posts
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 19 posts
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 70 posts
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications (Men & Women) in Police Department: 29 posts
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau (Men & Women) in Police Department: 26 posts
