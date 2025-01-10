Bharat Electronics Limited Invites Applications For 350 Engineer Posts, Check Details

BEL Recruitment 2025: Bharat Electronics Limited has announced recruitment for 350 Probationary Engineer (PE) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website until January 31, 2025. The application process began on January 10, 2025.

Vacancy Details

Probationary Engineer (Electronics): 200 posts (E-II Grade)

Probationary Engineer (Mechanical): 150 posts (E-II Grade)

Eligibility Criteria



Candidates must hold a First Class BE/BTech/BSc (Engineering) degree from an AICTE-approved institution in relevant disciplines:

For Electronics: Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Electronics & Telecommunication, Communication, or Telecommunication

For Mechanical: Mechanical Engineering

BEL Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

The maximum age limit for unreserved candidates is 25 years as of January 1, 2025.

Relaxations in the age limit will be applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.

Selection Process



The recruitment process includes two stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Interview

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be provisionally shortlisted for the CBT.

Minimum Qualifying Marks:

General/OBC (NCL)/EWS: 35%

SC/ST/PwBD: 30%

Shortlisted candidates based on CBT scores will proceed to the interview stage.

Application Fee

General/OBC (NCL)/EWS: Rs 1,180

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen: Exempted

The application fee is non-refundable. Failure to pay the fee (for applicable categories) will result in the rejection of the application.

BEL Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website of BEL at bel-india.in.

Click on the "Recruitment" tab and select the Probationary Engineer post link.

Register and fill out the application form with accurate details.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

For detailed information, candidates are advised to visit the official BEL website.

