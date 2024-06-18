BEL Recruitment: Check Job Vacancies For Various Posts At Bharat Electronics Limited

Bharat Electronics Limited, a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Defence and country's premier professional Electronics Company, is inviting applications for various positions. Applications are invited for Apprenticeship Training, Electronic Warfare Naval Systems SBU, Executive cadre for Chennai Unit among others.



Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Bharat Electronics Limited for detailed information. The details of the recruitment are hosted on the official website www.bel-india.in

Applications are invited for the following posts:



Apprenticeship Training

Bharat Electronics Limited, Machilipatnam is conducting 'Walk in Test' for ITI candidates for one year Apprenticeship Training under the Apprentices Act, 1961. The test will be conducted on June 23, 2024 for the ITI Apprentices category for various positions such as Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Electronics Mechanic, R&AC, Electrician and Painter. The exams for the various posts will begin at 9:15 am and get over at around 1:15 pm.

The complete details of the interview are available on the official website of the Bharat Electronics Limited.

Candidates who are qualified in SSC and ITI are only eligible to appear in the exam. The duration of Apprenticeship Training is for one year only. The stipend will be paid as per Government norms (Present rate of Stipend is Rs 8,050 per month)



Personnel for its Electronic Warfare Naval Systems SBU permanent basis:

Vacancies have been released for various posts of Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT), Technician ‘C' and Junior Assistant. Candidates must not be more than 28 years of age for applying to the three posts. The minimum age limit is 18 years. The minimum percentage of marks required for the three posts is 60 per cent.

The selection will be based on a written test that will be conducted for 150 marks.

Engineering Assistant Trainees (EAT) will undergo training for an initial period of six months at Bangalore complex, during which they will be paid stipend of Rs 24,000 training and on passing the gradation test they will be placed regular pay scales.

The deadline to apply for the job is June 27, 2024.



Executive cadre for Chennai Unit

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) requires Ex-Servicemen on Fixed tenure basis in Executive cadre for Chennai Unit. The vacancy is open for the post of Senior Assistant Facilities Officer. Candidates not more than 50 years of age with a rank of Junior Commissioned officer with 15 years of service in the Indian Army/Air Force/Navy or Central Paramilitary organisations are eligible for the post. There is no requirement of a specific degree.

The deadline to apply for the post of July 4, 2024.