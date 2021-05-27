BECIL Announces Jobs For Engineers, Law Graduates, Others

BECIL has invited applications for recruitment to various contractual posts.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment of cyber crime threat intelligence analyst, cyber crime investigator, cyber crime investigation researcher, software developer, software programmer and legal assistants on contract. A total of 5 vacancies have been notified by the BECIL. Candidates have to apply online on or before May 31. The application fee for candidates belonging to SC, ST, EWS and PH categories is Rs 450 and it is Rs 750 for the rest.

"Applications are invited for recruitment/ empanelment of manpower purely on contract basis for deployment in Government offices in New Delhi through an authorized agency of BECIL," it has said in the job notice.

Candidates will be selected through interview which will be held at Delhi. "The interview may include skill test on the IT Tools. Interviews may be conducted in two steps, if necessary. Online interviews may be conducted if required," it has notified.

"Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/ written exam/ interview/ joining the duty on selection," it has added.

For all the posts, candidates should have total 5 years of work experience.

