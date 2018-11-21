RRB ALP Result 2018: Revised Result Expected Tomorrow

RRB ALP result 2018: Revised results to be announced soon at Railways websites

With only a month left for the second stage exam to begin and in order to give the candidates adequate time for preparation, Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are likely to announce the revised RRB ALP result for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and technician first stage exam soon. The RRB ALP result, which has been cancelled on the basis of erroneous 'answer representations', are now being prepared once again. Similar to the RRB ALP results released earlier, individual RRBs will host their result on their official website including candidate list, cut off marks, etc.

Some reports suggested that the RRB ALP results will be released tomorrow on the official websites of RRBs like RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Mumbai, RRB Patna, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, and RRB Chandigarh.

However, NDTV could not confirm this information.

RRB ALP Revised Result: Fate Of 36 Lakh Candidates Yet Again To Be Decided

RRB ALP result 2018: The revised results are expected on the official websites of RRBs

In the previous result, which has been annulled, close to 6 lakh candidates had qualified the exam. The pass percentage stood around 17%. The revised result can shuffle pass percentage figure to a great extent: the first reason being not '15 times the vacancy' were declared to be qualified in the first stage result and second being error ridden answers may have deprived many of the desired marks.

In the process, RRBs have also postponed the exam by 12 days. The exam was initially decided to be held on December 12, however now it has been scheduled for December 24. Before releasing the first result, it was decided to conduct the second stage exam from November 19.The first stage examinations were held from August 9, 2018 to September 4, 2018, in which over 36 lakh (36,47,541) candidates appeared. The examinations were held online in 440 centres across the country.

RRB ALP Result 2018: Here's how to check your revised result

More than 45 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and more than 36 lakh candidates had appeared for the RRB ALP Technician first stage CBT.

Follow these steps to check your revised RRB ALP result 2018:

Step I : Go to the RRB websites

Step II : On the home page, click on this link "CEN-01/2018 - Click here to view candidates' Score and Master QP with final answer Key of 1st Stage CBT (ALP & Technicians)" (Note this: the listing of the result PDF will change in various RRBs)

Step II : On the home page, click on this link "CEN-01/2018 - Click here to view candidates' Score and Master QP with final answer Key of 1st Stage CBT (ALP & Technicians)" (Note this: the listing of the result PDF will change in various RRBs)

Step III : On the PDF page opens next, check your RRB ALP result (Check for your roll numbers.

Along with the RRB ALP result, the Board is also expected to release the final keys also.

