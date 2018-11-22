RRB ALP Result Update: Don't Believe The Rumours, Revised Results Are Not Out Yet

The RRB ALP result (revised) not be been announced yet

RRB ALP result 2018: Don't believe the rumours! The RRB ALP result is not out yet. The revised RRB ALP result 2018 for the Computer Based Test or CBT conducted by Indian Railways's Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) in August and September for the recruitment of more than 64,000 vacancies has not been released yet. Contrary to some reports, not a single RRB has released the RRB ALP Technician result yet (we checked RRB websites like RRB Chennai, RRB Mumbai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Patna, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, and RRB Chandigarh. We checked these websites last at 7.30 PM today, November 22, 2018).

Recently, some reports have emerged that the RRB ALP results would be released on November 26, 2018. However, NDTV could not confirm this information.

According to an official from the RRB ALP results are expected by Monday.

"We are at the last leg of the result preparation process. The result is expected to be released on Monday," an official told Indianexpress.com.

RRB ALP Result: Where to check

RRB ALP result will be released soon on the official websites

When the results are announced, the candidates will be able to check the results on these websites of various RRBs:

