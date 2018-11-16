RRBs Preparing Revised Shortlist For ALP Technician Selection

RRB ALP 2018 Exam: RRBs are yet to announce the date for the revised result date for RRB ALP Technician first CBT result. For the uninitiated, a couple of days ago RRBs released a notice on their website stating that after RRB ALP Result was announced, several candidates raised doubts about translation of questions in the model question paper and the final answer key. RRBs are considering all these representations received and hence will release a revised merit list for RRB ALP Technician first stage CBT.

Those who qualify in the first stage CBT will have to appear for the RRB ALP Technician second stage CBT which will be conducted in December.

RRBS also received representation form candidates for postponement of second CBT on accounts of clashing of dates with the CBT for RRB Group D or academic exams. Hence, the dates for the RRB ALP Technician 2nd CBT has been shifted to 12 days later. Earlier the RRB ALP 2nd CBT was scheduled to start on December 12 but will now begin on December 24, 2018.

It is highly likely that the qualifying status of candidates may change after the revised result is published. The revised result will be released on the official website of the RRBs.

In case of Technician post, candidates have to appear in second CBT and those who qualify the second CBT will be called for document verification process. In case of ALP post, however, candidates have to appear in a computer based aptitude test. Those who qualify the RRB ALP Computer Aptitude Test will be called for Document Verification and Empaneling.

