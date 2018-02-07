RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam English Results, Cutoff Marks Declared; Check Here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the results and cutoff marks for Senior Teacher Grade II Competitive Exam 2016 for English.

Jobs | | Updated: February 07, 2018 19:30 IST
New Delhi:  Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the results and cutoff marks for Senior Teacher Grade II Competitive Exam 2016 for English. The RPSC English 2nd grade results have been republished here in this article. The candidates who have appeared for this 2nd grade English exams on May 1, 2017 and July 2, 2017 may check their results here. The RPSC 2nd grade results can also be accessed from the official website. To accesses the results from the official website, the aspirants may follow the steps given here. RPSC has released Social Science, Punjabi and Science Sr. Teacher results recently.

The RPSC Social Science 2nd grade teacher results can be accessed from HERE.

The RPSC Punjabi and Science 2nd grade teacher results can be accessed from the official website.
 

RPSC English 2nd Grade Result: How to check

 
Step One: Go to RPSC website
Step Two: Click on this link: Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (English)
Step Three: Check your role number on the next page open

Check your RPSC English Senior Teacher results using your exam roll numbers:

Click here for more Jobs News
 

