309 Applicants For 1 Post. 17 Lakh Apply For 5,483 Constable Vacancies In Rajasthan

One post of constable and 309 applicants! It only reflects the grim unemployment scenario in the state. For the post of 5,483 constables, announced to be filled this year, around 17 lakh applications have been received. Most applications have come from Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur, Biju George, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in charge of the recruitment, told IANS.

Confirming the number of applicants, the ADGP said in 2018, against 10,000 openings the department had received over 15 lakh applications -- 150 contenders for one post.

Meanwhile, presenting his second budget in the Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that the government would create 53,181 jobs this year. Mr Gehlot also holds the finance portfolio.

The state government, according to him, has created 34,682 jobs and 82,000 appointments are under process in his current tenure. The Congress government came to power in the state in December 2018.

In 2020-21, the maximum number of jobs (41,000) would be created in the education sector, followed by the home department (5,000), the health sector (4,369), the local self-government (1,039), the cooperative department (1,000), and the medical education (573), Mr Gehlot said. The General Administration Department would get 200 new posts, he added.

Despite several vacancies getting stuck in legal tangles and the proverbial red tapes, Mr Gehlot sounded confident of creating around 50,000 jobs this year.

On Barmer Refinery and Petrochemical Complex, the Chief Minister said the government would complete the project within the deadline. It would further create jobs, Mr Gehlot added.

