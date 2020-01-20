Rajasthan High Court Announces Over 400 Stenographer Vacancies

Rajasthan High COurt has announced over 400 vacancies for Stenographer

Rajasthan High Court will recruit 434 Stenographers in Grade III. The vacancies have been announced for District Courts and District Legal Services Authority for both Non TSP and TSP areas.

An applicant must have passed class 12 exam in any stream from a recognized education board. Another mandatory requirement is good working knowledge of Hindi as written in Devanagri script and of Rajasthani dialects.

Applicants should also hold an 'O' or Higher Level Certificate Course conducted by DOEACC or an equivalent qualification. Candidates can check the list of equivalent qualification from the official recruitment advertisement.

Applicants should not be younger than 18 years and older than 40 years. Relaxation in upper age limit will be provided to candidates from reserved categories.

Candidates applying for the exam will have to appear in a shorthand test (either in English or Hindi) and a Computer Test. Candidates who are selected will be on probation for two years.

Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment on the Rajasthan High Court official website. The application fee is Rs. 650 and for reserved categories, the application fee is Rs. 400. The last date to apply for the recruitment is January 31, 2020.

The detailed vacancy distribution for different areas is given below:

Stenographer Grade III (Hindi) for District Courts (Non TSP Area) - 329

Stenographer Grade III (Hindi) for District Courts (TSP Area) - 11

Stenographer Grade III (English) for District Courts (Non TSP Area) - 51

Stenographer Grade III (English) for District Courts (TSP Area) - 3

Stenographer Grade III (English) for District Legal Services Authority (Non TSP Area) - 36

Stenographer Grade III (English) for District Legal Services Authority (TSP Area) - 4

